STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chandigarh Diary

The city municipal corporation will carry out a fresh census of stray dogs.

Published: 14th March 2022 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

20,000 strays sterilised; fresh canine census soon
The city municipal corporation will carry out a fresh census of stray dogs. The civic body claimed to have sterilised around 20,000 dogs between 2015 – when sterilisation first started in the city – and August last year. The tenure of the current sterilisation work, outsourced to an agency, has come to an end and the agency is on an extension till a new one is hired. In the last survey conducted in 2018 by the department of animal husbandry, the number of stray dogs was pegged at 12,920. Last year, the sterilisation programme of the corporation drew flak in a report by the Animal Welfare Board of India. 

Report okayed, survey soon for tri-city mobility plan
The Chandigarh administration has approved the inception report by Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) on the comprehensive mobility plan for the tri-city (Chandigarh-Mohali and Panchkula). Authorities have also allowed RITES to start a comprehensive traffic and travel survey. By May end RITES will submit its interim report based on this survey. The representatives of RITES submitted a presentation of inception report  which consisted of study progress, objectives, methodology, transport scenario, primary surveys and their proposed locations, survey data analysis and its inferences. In August last year administration had decided to go for a fresh mobility plan for mass rapid transport system (MRTS) as the RITES had conveyed the 2009 plan could not be updated.

Pay dues or get evicted: 11k flat allottees told 
Notices have been issued to around 11,000 allottees of small flats – under the Affordable Rental Housing Scheme (ARHC) of Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) – to clear their pending rent which mounted to `40 crore to avoid eviction. The cancellation proceedings would be initiated against the defaulters if they failed to clear their dues within fifteen days. The occupants of small flats in eight rehabilitation colonies have failed to pay rent dues. The CHB had time and again sent recovery notices to the defaulters. In 2019, the CHB had cancelled the allotment of nearly 250 allottees.

Minority schools found turning down EWS kids
The department of education has warned of legal action against private schools with the minority status that are not admitting children from economically weaker sections (EWS) under the land allotment scheme. “It is clear that private recognised schools, including minority schools, have to admit 15 per cent EWS children from entry-level to class XII as per the land allotment policy. The department has time and again requested to admit the children under the EWS quota. Some schools are not implementing the provisions of the land allotment scheme,” stated a letter. 

Harpreet Bajwa
Our correspondent in Chandigarh hsbajwa73@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp