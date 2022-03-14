STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Education of women stopped in Mughal era and practice of 'ghunghat' started: BJP leader

Chandrakant Patil said that after India's partition in 1947, several members from the Muslim community moved to Pakistan and settled there, but still their population in India is 23 crore.

Published: 14th March 2022 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil (File Photo|PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Sunday said the practice of giving education to women stopped during the Mughal era out of security concerns and they had to start wearing 'ghunghat' (veil) for safety reasons.

He was speaking here during an event organised by members of the Jain community.

"During the Mughal era, in order to save the lives of women, they were not given education as there was fear that if they step out, then the Mughal rulers or Muslims would abduct them. That is why, they were kept at home protected. But even after India got freedom, we forgot to bring them out of the four walls," Patil said.

"Ghunghat came into practice during the Mughal era, because there was a fear that those rulers would kidnap beautiful women. But ghunghat remained a part of life even after the Independence," he said.

He said that after India's partition in 1947, several members from the Muslim community moved to Pakistan and settled there, but still their population in India is 23 crore.

Patil praised the Jain community for giving 'sanskars' (value education) to their daughters and making sure that they get married within the community only.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrakant Patil BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp