Five-time Cong MLA succumbs to Covid-19 in Chennai, Guj Assembly adjourned for the day

Published: 14th March 2022 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA Dr Anil Joshiyara. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

GANDHINAGAR: The Gujarat Assembly was adjourned for the day on Monday due to the death of Congress MLA Dr Anil Joshiyara from Covid-19.

Joshiyara, who was 69, was a five-time MLA from Bhiloda (ST) seat in Arvalli district.

As per Congress leaders, he died of Covid-19 infection in a Chennai hospital on Monday afternoon.

During the discussion on an appropriation bill, Deputy Leader of Opposition Shailesh Parmar informed about Joshiyara's death, resulting in all legislators observing two-minute silence as tribute, after which Speaker Nimaben Acharya adjourned the House for the day.

Joshiyara had contracted coronavirus in January and was shifted from a private hospital in Ahmedabad to the Tamil Nadu capital a month ago for advanced treatment of the lungs.

Joshiyara, a surgeon, was first elected as an MLA from Bhiloda seat in 1995 on a BJP ticket and had served as health minister between 1996 and 1997 in a government headed by Shankersinh Vaghela.

Later, Joshiyara joined Congress after Vaghela merged his Rashtriya Janata Party in the Congress in 1998.

He was winning from Bhiloda on a Congress ticket since then.

