Four Bangladeshi nationals arrested by ATS in Bhopal

Published: 14th March 2022 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  An alleged module of the Bangladeshi terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) has been busted in Madhya Pradesh following swoop by state police’s anti-terror squad (ATS) in Bhopal in Saturday-Sunday intervening night.

Four men, all Bangladeshi nationals, were arrested following raids by the ATS teams at a rented accommodation in the congested Aishbagh area of the state capital. According to state police’s official statement, the four men were part of a JMB plot to develop a remote-base/sleeper cell for carrying out anti-national activities in India, including MP in the future.

The four men have been identified as Fazhar Ali alias Mehmood (32), Mohd Aqeel alias Ahmad (24), Zahuruddin alias Ibrahim alias Milon Pathan alias Jauhar Ali (28) and Fazhar Jainul Abdin alias Akram Al Hasan alias Hussain.

Incriminating material, including Jihadi literature and electronic equipment have been seized from the house where the foursome was living since last 4 months. It has prima facie been established that the men were in the initial phases of radicalising local youths.

