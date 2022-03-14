STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine

'I was expecting that from his party (Congress) and the House, prime minister will be congratulated for Operation Ganga...,' the minister told Lok Sabha during Question Hour.

Published: 14th March 2022 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Indian students stuck in Ukraine.

Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Monday assured the Lok Sabha it will look into measures that can be taken so Indian students brought back to the country from Ukraine under Operation Ganga can complete their education.

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan also said that Operation Ganga, carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to evacuate Indian students from Ukraine, is proof of the "collective wisdom of 130 crore Indians".

Pradhan was replying to a question by Congress member Gaurav Gogoi who wanted to know if the government was considering working out "any policy or holding talks" with universities in countries neigbouring Ukraine to enable Indian students to complete their studies.

"When we have brought them, you remain assured that government will ponder over making arrangements, whatsoever is required, to enable them to become doctors in future," the minister said in response.

"At present, it is time for getting them out of the shock. We are all engaged in that," the minister added. The Congress should congratulate the prime minister for the Operation Ganga, he added.

"I was expecting that from his party (Congress) and the House, prime minister will be congratulated for Operation Ganga...," the minister told Lok Sabha during Question Hour.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine Ukraine crisis Russia and ukraine war Ukraine and Russia war
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp