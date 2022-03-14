STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government seeks Parlimanetary nod for net additional spending of Rs 1.07 lakh crore

Published: 14th March 2022 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 01:00 PM

Parliament

A view of the Parliament in New Delhi (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Monday sought Parliament nod for net additional spending of over Rs 1.07 lakh crore in the third batch of supplementary demands for current fiscal year.

As per the third batch of supplementary demands for grants tabled in the Lok Sabha, approval is being sought for gross additional expenditure of over Rs 1.58 lakh crore.

Of this, proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to over Rs 1.07 lakh crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of ministries/departments or by enhanced receipts aggregates to over Rs 50,946 crore.

