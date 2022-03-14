Gujarat’s co-operative system a role model for India: Amit Shah

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: “Gujarat’s co-operative system is a role model for the country, with co-operative sugar mills being the best in the country. The cooperative sector has made invaluable contributions in providing equal development opportunities to the poor, farmers, women, and youth of the country,” said Union Home and Co-operation Minister Amit Shah while addressing a conference on ‘Sahakar Se Samrudhi’ (‘Prosperity through Co-operation’) at Bajipura in Gujarat’s Tapi on Sunday.

Amit Shah addresses the event led by

Sumul Dairy in Surat on Sunday | PTI

The cooperative sector will be at the forefront of fulfilling the PM Modi’s dream of a self-reliant India and doubling the income of farmers, he said.

In Bajipura, the Surat District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Ltd (Sumul Dairy) is organising the event under the chairmanship of the minister.

Shah inaugurated various projects under the ‘Sahi Poshan, Desh Roshan’ campaign, in collaboration with the state government and Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Union.

Shah, who is the country’s first co-operation minister, further said that the seeds of village upliftment were sown by co-operative leaders including Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Tribhuvandas Patel, Bhaikaka, Vaikunth Mehta, was turned into a huge tree today.

Appreciating the co-operative structure of south Gujarat – famously touted as a centre of co-operative activities – he said that the journey of Sumul Dairy, which started with a capacity of 275 litres of milk, today has reached 2.5 lakh members of 1,200 milk societies.