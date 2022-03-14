Illegal phone tapping: Mumbai Police records statement of Fadnavis as BJP leader cries foul

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A team of Mumbai’s cyber crime wing on Sunday recorded the statement of Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP MLA Devendra Fadnavis for almost two hours at his residence in Mumbai in a case of illegal phone tapping and government officer transfers.

The former chief minister said, “A police team recorded my statement in the transfer, and posting case. I answered all questions. Maharashtra government had been brushing aside the case for the past six months. I am a whistleblower of this posting and transfer case. But I’m being questioned as if to make me an accused.”

He said, “I submitted the documents regarding state’s transfer case to the Union home secretary. I haven’t shared the documents with the media.”

Earlier, the notice was issued to the BJP leader for violating the Official Secrets Act.

IPS officer Rashmi Shukla is accused of illegally tapping phones of political leaders and senior officials when she was chief of the state intelligence wing.

Fadnavis had cited a letter purportedly written by her to then Maharashtra DGP about alleged corruption in transfers in the police department.

It was alleged that the Rashmi Shukha illegally tapped the phones of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders.

As per probe, she sought permission on different names and tapped the different leader’s phones. However, the letter mentioned details of intercepted phone calls, leading to the ire of the MVA government alleging that Shukla tapped phones without permission.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil took a dig at Fadnavis alleging that the BJP leader did not answer the questions sent to him by the police pertaining to the case therefore the police went to his residence to record his statement.

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut said when Central agencies noticed MVA leaders, the BJP said if they have not done anything then they should not be afraid.