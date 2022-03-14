STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India likely to buy oil from Russia at a discount: Officials

The two officials who were quoted by Reuters declined to be identified and did not say how much oil was on offer or what the discount was.

Published: 14th March 2022 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas. (Photo | Reuters)

Image used for representational purposes only(File photo | Reuters)

By Online Desk

Russia has offered India the chance to buy oil and other commodities at discounted prices. The offer is currently being considered by the BJP led Central government.

India, which imports 80% of its oil needs, usually buys about 2% to 3% of its supplies from Russia. But with oil prices up 40% so far this year, the government is looking at increasing this if it can help reduce its rising energy bill.

"Russia is offering oil and other commodities at a heavy discount. We will be happy to take that. We have some issues like tanker, insurance cover and oil blends to be resolved. Once we have that we will take the discount offer," one of the Indian government officials told Reuters.

Some international traders have been avoiding Russian oil to avoid becoming entangled in sanctions, but the Indian official said sanctions did not prevent India from importing the fuel.

ALSO WATCH |

This alleged decision of the Union government comes at a time when most countries/international traders have been steering clear of procuring Russian oil as they are worried about the imposition of sanctions. The sanctions, if imposed on any country, would be a result of the Russian government’s invasion of its neighbouring country Ukraine.

The two officials who were quoted by Reuters declined to be identified and did not say how much oil was on offer or what the discount was.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russian Oil Russian crude Russia-Ukraine war oil price
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp