STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

International Kabaddi player shot dead in Punjab's Jalandhar

The Deputy Superintendent of Police said 10 empty bullet shells were found from the spot.

Published: 14th March 2022 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes only(File Photo)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: International Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal was shot dead on Monday evening by four assailants in Punjab's Jalandhar district, police said.

The incident took place when a Kabaddi tournament was in play at Mallian Kalan village of Shahkot.

Jalandhar (Rural) Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nakodar) Lakhwinder Singh said the 40-year-old player hailed from Nangal Ambiyan village here in Shahkot.

But he, along with his family, was settled in England. Sandeep used to organise Kabaddi tournaments here. Police said when Sandeep came out of the tournament site, four unidentified assailants opened fire on him. Police suspect eight to 10 bullets were pumped into the Kabaddi player.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police said 10 empty bullet shells were found from the spot.

After Sandeep was shot, he was taken to a hospital in Nakodar where he was declared dead, said police. A video of the firing incident also went viral on social media. Police said further investigation was underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Punjab Jalandhar
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp