Kishan Reddy slams Telagana Minister for 'threatening' to cut water, power supply to military authorities in Hyderabad

K T Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao, is known as KTR. Rama Rao's statement is an insult to the services of defence personnel, Kishan Reddy said.

Published: 14th March 2022 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy (File Photo)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy has slammed Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao for allegedly threatening to cut water and power supplies to military authorities in Cantonment limits here over their "unilateral" actions of closing roads and others.

Alleging that the ruling TRS has a history of insulting our Armed forces, Kishan Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had "mocked Indian Armed forces saying they ran away against China".

Rao, popularly known as KCR, and a TRS MLA had asked for proof for surgical strikes, Reddy said. "Now KTR is threatening armed forces saying he won't give them power and water," he tweeted.

K T Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao, is known as KTR. Rama Rao's statement is an insult to the services of defence personnel, Kishan Reddy said.

"Power Corrupts! Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely!" "Even for one to entertain the thought of cutting supplies to our defence establishments, much less by a Minister, is absolutely deplorable "The statement of KTR is an insult to the service & sacrifice of our defence personnel," Kishan Reddy said.

The issue of cantonment roads needs to be handled sensitively as Cantonment feels that there is a threat to security and installations within the area, he said. Hence, to threaten the defence authorities shows "TRS arrogance and ungratefulness", he said.

Kishan Reddy was responding to media reports over Rama Rao's comments that the state government would cut power and water supply if needed to military authorities (Cantonment limits) because it is not fair to close the roads whenever they want.

