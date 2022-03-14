STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Krishak Dibas: Mamata remembers those killed in Nandigram police firing incident

Published: 14th March 2022 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Asserting that her government is extending all support to enhance farm production, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the state observes March 14 as 'Krishak Dibas' in remembrance of those killed in police firing on this day during an anti-land acquisition stir in Nandigram in 2007.

She also claimed West Bengal is among the top agricultural producers in the country and the income of farmers in the state has "increased by more than three times" during the TMC's rule.

"Every year, we observe March 14 as Krishak Dibas, in remembrance of those innocent but brave villagers of Nandigram who had been killed in police firing in 2007, and in dedication to the other farmers throughout the country and the world," Banerjee wrote on Twitter.

Banerjee, as the then opposition leader, had spearheaded a movement against the Left Front government's acquisition of arable land in Nandigram and Singur for industrialisation.

Her party reaped rich dividends from the agitations, winning 50 per cent of the panchayat seats in 2008, bagging 19 Lok Sabha seats in 2009 and ending the 34-year-long Left Front rule in the state in 2011.

The TMC returned to power for the third successive term last year, notwithstanding a high-pitched campaign by the BJP.

Banerjee stated that her government is extending all support to growers to increase agriculture production and working for "better marketing of produce, public procurement at fair price, crop insurance, financial assistance for crop losses due to natural calamities, pension and untimely death assistance by direct benefit transfer".

"Farmers are our pride," she said.

"Today, West Bengal ranks among the top performers in agri production in the country. Income of our farmers has increased by more than 3 times. My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all my farmer brothers and sisters and their family members on Krishak Dibas," Banerjee added.

