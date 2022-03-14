STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Make 'The Kashmir Files' entertainment tax-free: BJP in Lok Sabha 

Participating in the debate on Jammu and Kashmir Budget in Lok Sabha, BJP member Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said, film is exposing the bitter truth and hence it should be exempted from entertainment tax

Published: 14th March 2022 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)

The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday demanded that the recently-released movie 'The Kashmir Files' should be exempted from entertainment tax, while BSP pitched for its ban, arguing that such films create feelings of hatred among various communities.

Participating in the debate on Jammu and Kashmir Budget in Lok Sabha, BJP member Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said the film is exposing the bitter truth and hence it should be exempted from entertainment tax.

Janata Dal (United) member Sunil Kumar Pintu too demanded that the movie should be made tax-free, saying the movie reveals the plight of Kashmiri Pandits.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member Danish Ali, however, said that whether it is "Kashmir Files or Gujarat Files", films which create feelings of hatred should be banned.

The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990.

The movie, which released last week, is written and directed by Agnihotri and stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP The Kashmir Files JD(U) Lok Sabha BSP
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp