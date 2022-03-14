STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mizoram man arrested for threatening to assassinate CM Zoramthanga

The accused had earlier been arrested in 2018 for writing a threatening letter to former chief minister Lal Thanhawla, a senior police officer said.

Published: 14th March 2022 11:42 AM

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AIZAWL: A 37-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly threatening to assassinate Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga if he did not resign within three months, police said.

The man, identified as Rodinliana alias Apuia Tocchhawng, a native of Khawzawl town and resident of Chanmari West locality of Aizawl, in a social media post shared on various Facebook groups, accused Zoramthanga of usurping the state's annual budget for personal gains.

In the social media post, the accused also claimed that he had hired a sniper to assassinate the chief minister.

Cybercrime Police investigated the fake account, which went by the name 'Thingtlang Pa', and traced the accused and arrested him, Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) John Neihlaia told PTI.

No weapon was seized from his possession, he said, adding that the accused has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

TAGS
Zoramthanga
India Matters
