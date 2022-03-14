STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP cops to get leave to watch 'The Kashmir Files'; Goa to arrange maximum possible shows for Vivek Agnihotri film

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had on Sunday decided to exempt the film from entertainment tax in the state.

Published: 14th March 2022 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)

Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday said policemen in the state will be provided leave to watch the recently-released film "The Kashmir Files".

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had on Sunday decided to exempt the film from entertainment tax in the state.

On Monday, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters that "the Madhya Pradesh policemen will be given leave to watch the movie 'The Kashmir Files' and instructions for the same have been issued to Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena".

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.

In a tweet on Sunday, CM Chouhan had said the film is a "heart-wrenching narration of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus in the 90s".

He said the movie needs to be watched by maximum people, hence the state government has decided to make it tax-free.

Goa's caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has backed the recently released film "The Kashmir Files" and said it will continue to be screened in the state with maximum possible shows.

The Chief Minister's Office also stated that Sawant would watch the movie on Monday.

Sawant in a Twitter post on Sunday evening said, "The gripping tale of pain, struggle, suffering of Kashmiri Hindus needs to be understood by everyone so that we ensure such a history is not repeated. I have spoken to INOX management and the movie will continue to be screened with maximum possible shows."

A group of activists in Goa had alleged that a mutliplex chain at Margao in South Goa district was trying to reduce the number of shows of the film, after several seats were found empty during the screening while tickets were shown sold in online booking.

Some of the states have exempted the film from entertainment tax.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Kashmir Files Shivraj Singh Chouhan Vivek Agnihotri Narottam Mishra Kashmiri Hindus
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp