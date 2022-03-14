STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No plan to make it mandatory for airlines, airports to play Indian music: V K Singh

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had on December 27 asked all airlines and airports to consider playing Indian music in their flights and terminals.

Published: 14th March 2022 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Union minister V K Singh (File|PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre is not planning to make it mandatory for airlines and airports to play Indian music in their flights and terminal premises, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Monday.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) had on December 27 asked all airlines and airports to consider playing Indian music in their flights and terminals.

The Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) had on December 23 requested Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to promote Indian music in flights operated by Indian carriers.

During the current Parliament session, when Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ambika Soni asked "whether government proposes to make it mandatory for Indian airlines and airports to play Indian classical or light vocal and instrumental music", Singh replied in the negative in his written reply.

On December 27, the MoCA wrote a letter to all airlines and airports stating that music played by most of the airlines across the globe was in quintessential of the country to which the airline belongs, for example, Jazz in an American airline or Mozart in an Austrian airline and Arab music in an airline from the Middle East.

"But, Indian Airlines seldom play Indian music in the flight, whereas, our music has a rich heritage and culture and it has one of the many things every Indian has a reason for truly proud of it," the ministry noted. India has a rich diversity of traditional music, it noted.

"Owing to India's vastness and diversity, Indian music encompasses numerous genres in multiple varieties and forms, which include classical music, folk, light vocal, instrumental music, etc," it mentioned.

India has a history spanning several millennia and developed over several geo-locations spanning the sub-continent, it said. Music in India began as an integral part of the socio-religious life, it noted.

The ministry said it is in receipt of request from ICCR for playing Indian music in the aircraft being operated in india and also at airports.

"It is, therefore, requested to kindly consider playing Indian music in the aircraft being operated in India and at airports following the regulatory requisites," the ministry stated.

Scindia had on December 23 visited the headquarters of the ICCR here and met its president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

The ICCR, which works under the Ministry of External Affairs, had said on Twitter that various suggestions were made during the meeting, "including promotion of Indian music in flights operated by the Indian air companies".

Eminent artists and musicians, including Malini Awasthi, Anu Malik, Kaushal S Inamdar, Shounak Abhisheki, Manjusha Patil K, Sanjeev Abhyankar, Rita Ganguly and Wasifuddin Dagar were also present during the meeting, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V K Singh Centre Ministry of Civil Aviation
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp