Post-Covid, more couples seeking sexologists’ help; women taking initiative in most cases

NEW DELHI: The number of Indian couples seeking help from sexologists has gone up post-Covid and in most cases, women are taking the initiative.

The stress of getting infected with coronavirus forced many couples to stay separately to keep their families safe.

At the same time, some found the forced separation punishing, leading to tensions and quarrels and impacting their sexual lives.

According to Mumbai-based Dr Prakash Kothari, one of the best-known sexologists in India,

“Many couples were forced to stay together at home and work from home due to Covid, which led to frequent fights. It also made the woman partner uncomfortable, leading to frustration and reduced sexual desire. The constant monotony and bickering made things worse for them.”

Dr Kothari said more women came forward to sort out their sexual lives as women in India take their marriage seriously.

“They have realised that sexual right is their basic right and it needs to be respected.”

He said many women got in touch with him to solve their problems and dragged their husbands along.

Dr Padmini Prasad, a sexologist in Bengaluru, who saw many couples seeking counselling post-pandemic, said, “The impact of Covid was seen on many men. They reported erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation, and this impacted their sex lives,” she said.

Dr Sanjay Kumavat, consultant psychiatrist and sexologist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, Mumbai, said many women sought counselling from him about their husband’s reluctance to lovemaking due to burnout.

“I saw many corporate people who came to me about their sexual problems and low libido. They kept on working from morning to night, without even weekend breaks, to meet deadlines. This impacted their sexual lives.”

He said in the initial days, the fear of Covid forced many couples to stay away from each other which later affected their sexual lives.

