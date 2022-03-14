Promotions on pause in armed force civil service due to protracted court cases

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The officers belonging to the Armed Forces Headquarter Civil Service (AFHQCS) cadre are facing major stagnation in promotion even as all the posts of Joint Director and some of Deputy Director are lying unoccupied due to protracted court cases.

Normally, a section officer becomes Deputy Director in six years and then Joint Director and Director after tenures of five-year each.

"I was selected after a grueling Civil Services exam and even after more than 10 years my promotions are in limbo". said a second officer

Another officer from the batch of 2002, who is presently serving in the Under Secretary rank, said batch mates from other services/cadres were promoted multiple times.

Judgment is pending in the case involving the departmental promotions and Limited Departmental Competitive Exam candidates, said the first source.

At present, there are around 300 officers awaiting closure of court cases for promotion.

While many other departments under the defence ministry itself are adhering to ad-hoc promotions during pendency of court cases, it is not happening with AFHQCS officers.

“Not just a promotion problem, it’s even more hurting as many officers have retired, losing out on status, salary and pension benefits,” said the second officer.