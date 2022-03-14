STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Promotions on pause in armed force civil service due to protracted court cases

Normally, a section officer becomes Deputy Director in six years and then Joint Director and Director after tenures of five-year each. 

Published: 14th March 2022 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

Indian Army (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The officers belonging to the Armed Forces Headquarter Civil Service (AFHQCS) cadre are facing major stagnation in promotion even as all the posts of Joint Director and some of Deputy Director are lying unoccupied due to protracted court cases.

Normally, a section officer becomes Deputy Director in six years and then Joint Director and Director after tenures of five-year each.  

"I was selected after a grueling Civil Services exam and even after more than 10 years my promotions are in limbo". said a second officer

Another officer from the batch of 2002, who is presently serving in the Under Secretary rank, said batch mates from other services/cadres were promoted multiple times.

Judgment is pending in the case involving the departmental promotions and Limited Departmental Competitive Exam candidates, said the first source.  

At present, there are around 300 officers awaiting closure of court cases for promotion.

While many other departments  under the defence ministry itself are adhering to ad-hoc promotions during pendency of court cases, it is not happening with AFHQCS officers.

“Not just a promotion problem, it’s even more hurting as many officers have retired, losing out on status, salary and pension benefits,” said the second officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Armed Forces Headquarter Civil Service Civil Services Examination Ministry of Defence Indian Army
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp