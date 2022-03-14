TMC councillor shot dead by unidentified miscreants in WB's Panihati

By ANI

NORTH 24 PARGANAS: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Panihati Municipality of West Bengal, the police said on Sunday.

Anupam Dutta, the TMC councillor of ward number eight of Panihati Municipality in North 24 Parganas district was shot dead by miscreants on the bike, CP Manoj Kumar Verma, Barrackpore Police Commitionarate said.

Anupam Dutta, TMC councillor of ward 7 of Panihati municipality in North 24 Parganas district was shot dead by 4 bike-borne miscreants: West Bengal Police pic.twitter.com/wz3yvrA2ZY — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2022

There were four miscreants on the bike. A bullet has hit the victim's head, the police said.

Dutta was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The doctor on duty declared him brought dead, the police added.