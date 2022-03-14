STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TMC councillor shot dead by unidentified miscreants in WB's Panihati

There were four miscreants on the bike. A bullet has hit the victim's head, the police said.

Published: 14th March 2022 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 12:28 AM

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

NORTH 24 PARGANAS: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Panihati Municipality of West Bengal, the police said on Sunday.

Anupam Dutta, the TMC councillor of ward number eight of Panihati Municipality in North 24 Parganas district was shot dead by miscreants on the bike, CP Manoj Kumar Verma, Barrackpore Police Commitionarate said.

There were four miscreants on the bike. A bullet has hit the victim's head, the police said.

Dutta was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The doctor on duty declared him brought dead, the police added. 

