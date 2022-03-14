STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uma Bharti throws stone at liquor shop in Bhopal to 'warn' administration

A video of the incident, which Bharti shared on her Twitter handle, went viral on social media.

Published: 14th March 2022 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Former MP CM and Union minister Uma Bharti (File | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti, who has been demanding total prohibition in the party-ruled Madhya Pradesh, walked into a liquor shop in Azad Nagar area of Bhopal on Sunday evening and hurled a stone at alcohol bottles kept on a shelf there.

A video of the incident, which Bharti shared on her Twitter handle, went viral on social media.

The former Union minister said that through her act, she has warned the local administration to get the liquor shop shut within a week.

In the video, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, surrounded by her supporters and local residents, is seen entering the liquor shop, lifting a stone and hurling it at some bottles kept on the shelf.

After that, her followers raise slogans in her support and also chant 'Bharat Mata ki jai'.

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has recently unveiled a new excise policy, under which it has permitted setting up of home bars and slashed retail prices of liquor by 20 per cent.

Bharti had earlier announced that she would run an anti-liquor campaign in the state.

But she had also clarified that her campaign for liquor ban was not against the state government.

While sharing the video of her act at the outlet, Bharti said in a tweet, "There are a number of liquor shops situated in a colony of labourers at Barkheda Pathani area, where liquor is served in 'ahata' (enclosed space)."

"The money of these labourers gets drained out in these shops. The residents and women have objected and protested as the liquor shop is against the government's policy. The administration had given assurances several times in the past that it would close the shop, but this has not happened for many years," she said.

"Today, I gave a warning to the administration to get it closed in a week," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uma Bharti
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp