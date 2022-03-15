STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

2 women Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh: Police

The official said prima facie, one of the deceased was identified as Pedaras LOS commander Manjula and the other one as Gangi Punem, a protection team member.

Published: 15th March 2022 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Naxals

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Two women Naxals were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Tuesday, a senior official said.

The face-off took place in a forest near Gorli-Mutheli villages under Katekalyan police station limits, about 400 km from the state capital Raipur, when a joint team of security forces was out on a search operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

There were specific inputs about the presence of cadres of Pedaras LOS (local organisation squad) and Katekalyan Area Committee formations of Maoists in the forests of Jiyakortha, Gorli, Mutheli and Danikortha villages along the border of Dantewada and Sukma districts.

Hence, a joint squad of personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from Sukma and Dantewada, CRPF's 230th battalion and Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CRPF) was sent to the area, he said.

"At around 11.30 am, the gunfight broke out between Gorli and Mutheli,'' he said. After the exchange of fire stopped, bodies of two women ultras along with two 12 bore rifles and a country made weapon were recovered from the spot, he said.

The official said prima facie, one of the deceased was identified as Pedaras LOS commander Manjula and the other one as Gangi Punem, a protection team member.

No harm was reported to security personnel in the operation, he said, adding that the search operation was still underway.

On Monday, an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) official was killed and two jawans were injured in separate incidents of Naxal blasts in neighbouring Narayanpur district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naxals
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp