Asansol bypoll: Mamata Banerjee has set example of political equality, says Shatrughan Sinha

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Veteran Bollywood actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who is fondly called in his native state Bihar as" Bihari Babu", said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has set an example of political equality by giving a chance to all,who deserve to serve the people in politics as "seva" instead of being indulged in "self-promotion".

Sinha, elated at being made the TMC candidate for Lok Sabha bypoll from Asansol, said that the people of Asansol LS constituency would never be disappointed after electing him for the Lok Sabha. "I shall come true to the expectation of Mamata Banerjeeji and the people of Asansol," he said, adding that the country has got a dynamic, dashing and people loving leader.

"She is blessed with a very calibre and unmatched in principled politics", Sinha said, exuding confidence to get overwhelming electoral blessings from the people of Asansol. He said, "Voice of people will not get 'Khamosh' and I shall continue being the voice of people in the Parliament as I had always been since my political career."

Sinha had also been minister in the union government and represented Patna Sahib LS seat from 2009 and 2014 on the BJP ticket.Prior to this,he had also been memeber of Rajya Sabha from 1996-2002 and 2002-2008. He was in the union cabinet during the government of atal Bihari Vajpayee the minister of health and family welfare.

The bypoll in the Asansol LS constituency is scheduled to be held on April 12 this year. The bypoll has been necessitated after Babul Supriyo,2-time BJP MP resigned recently and joined the TMC on September 18.