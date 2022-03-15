STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal: Two more arrested in connection with Trinamool councillor Anupam Dutta's murder

By PTI

KOLKATA: Two more people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of TMC councillor Anupam Dutta, taking the total number of apprehensions in the case to three, police said.

Congress councillor Tapan Kandu and TMC's Anupam Dutta were on Sunday evening shot dead in separate incidents in Jhalda area of Purulia and Panihati in North 24 Parganas district respectively.

Dutta's alleged assassin was arrested from Agarpara in North 24 Parganas on Sunday night, and based on information shared by him during interrogation, the two other accused were nabbed in Kalna in Purba Bardhaman district early on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

"These two people had supplied the firearm to the suspected shooter. We are grilling them to find out who had appointed them to kill the TMC leader," he said.

Around four-five people involved in the killing were present in different locations close to the spot where Dutta was shot dead, the officer said, adding that two firearms have been seized from the accused so far.

Kandu's elder brother was detained for questioning in connection with the Congress councillor's murder in Jhalda.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed senior police officers to take strict action in the two cases, sources in the state secretariat said.

