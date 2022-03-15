STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Over 13.21 lakh children aged 12-14 to be administered COVID-19 vaccine

The state health department has removed the requirement of co-morbidities for people above the age of 60 for the booster dose, Dr Priyanka Shukla, the state nodal officer said.

Published: 15th March 2022 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Vaccine, Covid

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Over 13.21 lakh children in the age group of 12 to 14 years will be administered COVID-19 vaccine in Chhattisgarh in a drive that begins on Wednesday, an official from the state health department said on Tuesday.

All the necessary preparations have been made to administer Corbevax vaccine to 13,21,286 children in the age group, said Dr Priyanka Shukla, the state nodal officer for COVID-19 vaccination and director of National Health Mission.

The second dose of the vaccine will be administered to eligible children four weeks after they have taken the first jab. Vaccination officers of all the districts have been oriented for this, she said.

Eligible beneficiaries can register themselves on the CoWIN app to get vaccinated, the official said.

The state health department has removed the requirement of co-morbidities for people above the age of 60 for the booster dose, Dr Shukla said.

Senior citizens who have completed the nine month or 39 week period after their second dose can take the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the nearest vaccination centre by registering themselves on the CoWIN app, she said.

At present, more than 1.64 lakh vaccine doses are available in the state, the official said. Over 1.73 crore people have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far in the state, while 11,16,786 children in the age group of 15 to 18 years have also been vaccinated, Dr Shukla said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp