STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chouhan waives off Rs 6.4000 crore electricity bills, MP farmers get loan interest relief

He added that those 48 lakh consumers who had deposited around Rs 189 crore under the Yojana need not be dejected, as the amount already paid would be adjusted in future bills.

Published: 15th March 2022 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced to waive off electricity bills worth Rs 6,400 crore, giving relief to 88 lakh consumers from the hardship arising out of the Covid pandemic.

The outstanding bills pertained to the Covid-19 period.

“The government had postponed the collection of electricity bills during the Corona period. Arrangements were made to deposit the remaining amount in six instalments. A total of 48 lakh consumers had taken the benefit of the Samadhan Yojana (settlement scheme) for that purpose. But in view of the difficulties faced by the people, electricity bill worth Rs 6,400 crore of 88 lakh domestic consumers will be waived off. Electricity bill will not be recovered from them,” Chouhan said while making a detailed statement during the debate on the Governor’s Address.

He added that those 48 lakh consumers who had deposited around Rs 189 crore under the Yojana need not be dejected, as the amount already paid would be adjusted in future bills. For farmers defaulting on loans, Chouhan announced that his government will pay the interest on their outstanding loans up to Rs 2 lakh to banks. Chouhan also announced hike MLA Local Area Development Fund from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore. “They (MLAs) can use Rs 50 lakh from the fund as a voluntary fund, through which they will be able to directly help the needy.”

Further, he announced to re-start the Mukyamantri Kanyadan Yojana (marriage support scheme for poor girls of all communities) and redesign the existing Ladli Laxmi Yojana before re-launching it as Ladli Laxmi Yojana 2.0.

Maintaining that 23 lakh houses were already been built under the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme, Chouhan assured that by the end of the year 30 lakh houses would be constructed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Farm Loan Waiver Ladli Laxmi Yojana Mukyamantri Kanyadan Yojana
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp