STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Despite challenges, govt safely brought back 22,500 Indians from Ukraine: Jaishankar

“At the direction of the Prime Minister, we launched Operation Ganga. Indians were dispersed across Ukraine, posing logistical challenges for the government," the minister said.

Published: 15th March 2022 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Jaishankar

India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, while sharing details of Operation Ganga in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, said that despite the challenges, they could safely bring back 22,500 Indians home from Ukraine.

“At the direction of the Prime Minister, we launched Operation Ganga. Indians were dispersed across Ukraine, posing logistical challenges for the government.

"As tensions increased, the Indian embassy in Ukraine started a registration drive for Indians in Jan 2022. As a result, around 20,000 Indians registered. Most Indian nationals were students pursuing medical studies in Ukrainian universities dispersed throughout the country," Dr Jaishankar added.

ALSO READ | Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine

In view of the continued buildup of tensions in February, the embassy issued an advisory on 15 February 2022, advising Indians in Ukraine whose stay isn't essential to leave the country temporarily. It also advised Indians not to travel to Ukraine or undertake non-essential movements within Ukraine.

More than half the students were in universities in eastern Ukraine that borders Russia and has been epicentre of conflict so far.

"Students hail from 35 states/UTs of India with over 1,000 students each from Kerala, UP, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar and Rajasthan," Jaishankar added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine war Russia-Ukraine war S Jaishankar Operation Ganga Indian students in Ukraine
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp