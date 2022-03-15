Despite challenges, govt safely brought back 22,500 Indians from Ukraine: Jaishankar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, while sharing details of Operation Ganga in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, said that despite the challenges, they could safely bring back 22,500 Indians home from Ukraine.

“At the direction of the Prime Minister, we launched Operation Ganga. Indians were dispersed across Ukraine, posing logistical challenges for the government.

"As tensions increased, the Indian embassy in Ukraine started a registration drive for Indians in Jan 2022. As a result, around 20,000 Indians registered. Most Indian nationals were students pursuing medical studies in Ukrainian universities dispersed throughout the country," Dr Jaishankar added.

In view of the continued buildup of tensions in February, the embassy issued an advisory on 15 February 2022, advising Indians in Ukraine whose stay isn't essential to leave the country temporarily. It also advised Indians not to travel to Ukraine or undertake non-essential movements within Ukraine.

More than half the students were in universities in eastern Ukraine that borders Russia and has been epicentre of conflict so far.

"Students hail from 35 states/UTs of India with over 1,000 students each from Kerala, UP, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar and Rajasthan," Jaishankar added.