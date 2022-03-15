STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HC denies interim relief to Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case

The minority affairs minister had challenged his arrest and as an interim prayer, sought that he be released from custody immediately.

Published: 15th March 2022 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday denied any interim relief to Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in a money laundering case, and refused to pass an order for his release from judicial custody.

Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 23 this year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) over a property deal allegedly linked to the aides of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

He is currently in judicial custody.

The minority affairs minister had challenged his arrest and as an interim prayer, sought that he be released from custody immediately.

However, a bench of Justices PB Varale and SM Modak on Tuesday denied any such interim relief to Malik.

The bench said the minister's petition had raised some debatable issues and the court needed to hear at length the arguments from both sides before passing any final orders.

"As certain debatable issues are raised, they require to be heard at length. We are not inclined to allow prayers in the interim application," the HC said.

Following his arrest, Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea through senior advocate Amit Desai, claiming that his arrest by the ED and the consequent remands were illegal.

He had sought that his arrest in the case be quashed and set aside and in the interim, he be released from custody immediately.

The ED has accused Malik of being part of an alleged criminal conspiracy to usurp a property in Kurla area of Mumbai that currently has a market value of Rs 300 crore and belongs rightfully to one Munira Plumber.

Malik has contended that he had bought the property in a bonafide transaction three decades ago, and that Plumber has now changed her mind about the transaction.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singha and Hiten Venegaonkar, both ED's counsels, had argued that Malik was arrested following due process under the law.

They said the central agency had adequate evidence and eyewitness accounts to prove that Malik had conspired to purchase the property illegally.

The ED had also contended that a habeas corpus plea in the present case was not maintainable and Malik should seek bail instead.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Nawab Malik Enforcement Directorate Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp