STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hope attempts to push Muslim women into four walls of house fail, says Kerala Guv welcoming Hijab verdict

"I sincerely pray and hope that these continuous attempts to push back the young women, especially young Muslim women, into the four walls of the house, fall down," Khan said.

Published: 15th March 2022 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan ( File Photo)

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan ( File Photo)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Karnataka High Court ruling that hijab was not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith was welcomed by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who on Tuesday expressed hope that such continuous attempts to push back young Muslim women into the four walls of a house, fail.

The Kerala Governor, speaking to reporters, said he was not gloating over the verdict as he believed that the young Muslim women have the capability to contribute and play a great role in nation building as well as looking after their families, just like their "other sisters".

"I sincerely pray and hope that these continuous attempts to push back the young women, especially young Muslim women, into the four walls of the house, fall down," Khan said.

He further said that he wishes them (young Muslim women) all the best and hoped that "they will continue doing the good work they are doing".

At the start of the Hijab controversy, Khan had said that wearing of the headscarf was not an essential religious practice in Islamic faith.

WATCH |

However, the verdict was termed as "unfortunate" by leaders of the Muslim League and Kerala Muslim Jamaat.

Muslim League's state general secretary P M A Salam, told the media that the order was unfortunate and would dishearten the people who still have faith in the law and order system and look towards the court for relief against any injustice.

Kerala Muslim Jamaat's general secretary Sayyid Ibraheem Khaleel Al Bukhari, speaking to a TV channel, also termed the High Court decision as "unfortunate" and said the ruling needs to be re-examined or an appeal should be moved against it in the Supreme Court.

He said it was incorrect to state that wearing of the headscarf was not an essential religious practice in Islamic faith.

The Karnataka HC today dismissed petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom, saying the headscarf is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith.

The High Court also held that the state government has the power to issue the February 5, 2022 order, banning wearing of clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public order in schools and colleges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hijab row Hijab issue
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp