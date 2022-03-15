STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India logs 2,568 new COVID-19 infections, 97 fatalities; active cases drop to 33,917

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,46,171 and the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent.

Published: 15th March 2022

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India logged 2,568 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,96,062, while the active cases dipped to 33,917, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,15,974 with 97 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 2,251 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 180.40 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

