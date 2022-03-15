STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's missile system highly safe and secure: Rajnath Singh on accidental firing of missile

In a statement on the accidental firing of a missile that landed in Pakistan earlier this month, Sigh said India gives utmost priority to safety and security of its weapon system.

Published: 15th March 2022 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | EPS)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | EPS)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that India is carrying out a "review of the Standard Operating Procedures for operations, maintenance and inspections" as during a routine maintenance and inspection, a missile was accidentally released on 9 March which had landed 124 kilometres inside the territory of Pakistan.

Addressing the members in Rajya Sabha, Singh expressed regret about the accident and said, "I would also like to state that a review of the Standard Operating Procedures for operations, maintenance and inspections is being conducted in the wake of this incident. We attach highest priority to safety and security of our weapon systems.  If any shortcoming is found, the same would be immediately rectified."

He said that India is relieved that nobody was hurt due to the accident and taking serious concern of the incident. "A formal high-level inquiry has been ordered which would determine the exact cause of the said accident. I can assure the House that the missile system is very reliable and safe," he said.

"Moreover, our safety procedures and protocols are of the highest order and are reviewed from time to time. Our Armed Forces are well-trained and disciplined and are well experienced in handling such systems," he added. 

Pakistan had sought explanations from India over "technical malfunction" which "led to the accidental firing of a missile".

Pakistan's ISPR DG Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said on March 10, "On March 9, at 6:43pm, a high-speed flying object was picked up inside the Indian territory by the Air Defence Operations Centre of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). From its initial course, the object suddenly manoeuvred towards Pakistani territory and violated Pakistan's airspace."

The object travelled 124 kilometers inside the Pakistan territory and ultimately fell near Mian Channu at 6:50pm.

It was on Friday March 10 that the Ministry of Defence acknowledged the incident of the missile that landed in Pakistan's Mian Channu in Khanewal district on March 9 and also ordered it to probe the matter at a high level.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a statement said, "On 9 March 2022, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile."

Subsequently, Pakistan has demanded a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident. Islamabad also called upon the global community to take serious notice of the incident in a nuclearized environment and play its due role in promoting strategic stability in the region.

Pakistan's Foreign Affairs Ministry said, "The whole incident indicates many loopholes and technical lapses of serious nature in Indian handling of strategic weapons. Indian decision to hold an internal court of inquiry is not sufficient since the missile ended up in Pakistani territory."

"The grave nature of the incident raises several fundamental questions regarding security protocols and technical safeguards against the accidental or unauthorized launch of missiles in a nuclearized environment. Such a serious matter cannot be addressed with the simplistic explanation proffered by the Indian authorities," Pakistan's foreign ministry said.

Islamabad also sought explanations from India on "the measures and procedures in place to prevent accidental missile launches and the particular circumstances of this incident".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajnath Singh missile launch Defence Ministry Pakistan missile accident
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp