Jammu and Kashmir political parties call Karnataka HC's decision to uphold hijab ban as 'deeply disappointing'

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday called the Karnataka High Court's decision to uphold the hijab ban as "deeply disappointing", saying it was not only about religion but the freedom to choose.

"Karnataka HC's decision to uphold the Hijab ban is deeply disappointing. On one hand we talk about empowering women yet we are denying them the right to a simple choice. Its isn't just about religion but the freedom to choose," PDP president Mehbooba Mufti wrote on Twitter.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom.

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah said it was a "travesty" that the court did not uphold the basic right of a woman to choose how she wants to dress.

"Very disappointed by the verdict of the Karnataka High Court. Regardless of what you may think about the hijab it's not about an item of clothing, it's about the right of a woman to choose how she wants to dress. That the court didn't uphold this basic right is a travesty," Omar said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Sajad Lone-led Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) said in a tweet, "Karnataka High Court upholds decision on #HijabBan. The already growing imbalance in country further erodes individual's belief in the idea of India & is impacting democracy."

"The resulting fatalism causes maximum people to give up on democracy, & alienation grows further," it said.