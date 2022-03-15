STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maternal mortality rate falls, seven states hit target; Bengal, Haryana raise concerns

The Union Health Ministry added that with this persistent decline, India is on track to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of 70/lakh live births by 2030.

Published: 15th March 2022 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

pregnancy, maternity leaves

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Central government on Monday announced that the Maternal Maternity Ratio (MMR) of India has declined by 10 points, with Kerala, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh recording sharpest decline.

However, the rise in MMR in West Bengal, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh have emerged as a cause of concern, with the government sayin.

The Union Health Ministry added that with this persistent decline, India is on track to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of 70/lakh live births by 2030.

The number of states which have achieved the SDG target has now risen from 5 to 7, and includes Kerala (30), Maharashtra (38), Telangana (56), Tamil Nadu (58), Andhra Pradesh (58), Jharkhand (61), and Gujarat (70).

Four states – Chhattisgarh (160), Madhya Pradesh (163), Uttar Pradesh (167) and Assam (205) – have MMR above 150. Five states – Uttarakhand (101), West Bengal (109), Punjab (114), Bihar (130), Odisha (136) and Rajasthan (141) – have MMR in between 100-150. 

“Encouraging achievement has been reported by Uttar Pradesh, which has shown the maximum decline of 30 points,” the ministry said.

Three states – Kerala, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh – have shown more than 15 percent decline in MMR, while six states, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Bihar, Punjab, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh have shown a decline between 10-15 per cent. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maternal Maternity Ratio
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp