Nitish, Bihar Speaker spar over probe into arrests in Lakhisarai killing

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar Assembly on Monday witnessed an unprecedented incident where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lashed out at Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha asking him to run the House as per the Constitution.

The trouble started soon after the issue pertaining to the killing of nine people in Lakhisarai within 52 days and police’s failure to arrest the culprits was raised in the House during question hour by a BJP MLA Sanjay Saraogi. Lakhisarai happens to be the assembly constituency of the Speaker, who is from the ruling NDA ally BJP.

Nitish, who was in his chamber while the issue was raised by the BJP lawmaker, rushed to his seat and interrupted him.

“I am amazed by the way the issue is being raised repeatedly in the House,” he said. He also questioned the authority of the Speaker on issues related to crime.

“Do the House have powers to look into such matters? You go through the Constitution. Discussion in the House is not done like this. Do you know that the inquiry report on criminal incidents is not sent to the House. Instead, the report is sent to the court,” a visibly angry Nitish said.

He said the matter related to the misconduct against the Speaker by police officials during the latter’s visit to his constituency over arrests made in connection with violation of Covid curbs by organising an orchestra on Saraswati Puja, was being looked by the Privilege Committee of the House.

“I assure you that the government will consider the report and recommendation of the Privilege Committee,” Nitish said, while making an appeal to maintain sanctity of the House.

The Speaker, however, tried to convince the chief minister. He said the issue was raised in the House thrice. The minister was not able to satisfy the member who raised the issue.

He, however, added that he would not allow the legislature (Chair) to be demoralised.

Referring to the CM’s outburst, the Speaker said, “You are a senior member of the House. We learn from you. You have made to sit in the chair. I am here to protect the members. However, members are free to raise the query if there is an administrative anarchy.”