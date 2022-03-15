STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Now PSA slapped on arrested Kashmir editor Fahad Shah, to be sent at Kupwara jail

Fahad Shah, editor of a news portal and magazine, who is under detention since February 4, has been booked under the stringent PSA.

Published: 15th March 2022 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

An elderly Kashmiri man rides on his bicycle as government forces guard near the site of shootout that killed two suspected rebels on the outskirts of Srinagar

An elderly Kashmiri man rides on his bicycle as government forces guard near the site of shootout that killed two suspected rebels on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  A Kashmir-based journalist – who is under police detention– has been booked under the Public Safety Act, even as the Fact-Finding Committee (FFC) of Press Council of India has recommended that intimidation and detention of journalists in Kashmir should be stopped. 

Fahad Shah, editor of a news portal and magazine, who is under detention since February 4, has been booked under the stringent PSA. 

“Sensing that the special court may grant the bail as the allegations levelled against the Fahad Shah does not prima facie connect him with the commission on any offence, the authorities have taken recourse to J&K Public Safety Act,” Shah’s lawyer Umair Ronga said.

Sources said the government has ordered his lodgement at Central jail, Kupwara. He is currently lodged at Safakadal Police Station in Srinagar.

Under the PSA, a person can be booked without trial for upto two years. Fahad, who is editor of The Kashmir Walla, has been arrested in three cases and was granted bail in two cases by the court.

"Shah has been booked under the PSA, a day before his bail application was scheduled to come up for hearing," the journalist's lawyer, Umair Ronga said here.

Ronga said the authorities had sensed that Shah will get bail on Tuesday, so they booked him under the PSA "to prolong his detention".

"I am in consultation with his family and we will knock on the doors of the High Court as well as the Supreme Court to get justice," the lawyer said.

Fahad was arrested on February 4 by Pulwama police under UAPA for alleged wrong reporting about an encounter in Pulwama on January 30 in which four militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad including a top commander Zahid Wani and a Pakistani militant were killed.

Fahad was granted bail by a special NIA court  on February 26. However, he was arrested by Shopian police in another case on the same evening.

On March 6, Fahad was arrested by police for the third time in another case hours after he was granted bail. Media groups and bodies in India and abroad have demanded his immediate release.

(With PTI Inputs)
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fact-Finding Committee Press Council of India Public Safety Act Fahad Shah
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp