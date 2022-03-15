STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panel places delimitation proposals in public domain

After the abrogation of Article 370, the Home Ministry increased seats of the J&K Assembly from existing 83 seats (46 in Kashmir and 37 in Jammu region) to 90.

Published: 15th March 2022 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmir lockdown

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The Delimitation Commission, which was tasked to redraw boundaries of Assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday placed its proposals in the public domain and sought suggestions.

The Commission has also published the proposals in the Gazette of India and Gazette of J&K.

“Any objection/ suggestions in regard to these proposals should reach the secretary, Delimitation Commission, Nirvachan Sadan, Ashok a Road, New Delhi, 110001 on or before 5 pm on March 21,” reads the notification. The Commission would be in J&K on March 28 and 29 for public sittings.

It has also put the dissenting notes of associate members in the public domain.

Five Lok Sabha MPs — three MPs of the National Conference and two of the BJP — are associate members of the commission.

The NC MPs have sub mitted a joint dissent note comprising 31 points which include objection to the proposal of only one additional seat for Kashmir, deleting, changing and renaming of constituencies and inclusion of border districts of Poonch and Rajouri with Anantnag Lok Sabha seat.

After the abrogation of Article 370, the Home Ministry increased seats of the J&K Assembly from existing 83 seats (46 in Kashmir and 37 in Jammu region) to 90.

Of the seven additional seats, the panel  proposed six in Jammu and one for Kashmir. If okayed, Kashmir will have 47 seats and Jammu 43 seats. Seven are reserved for SCs and nine for STs.
 

