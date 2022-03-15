Parliament panel suggests more women in Central Armed Police Forces

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On finding that women constitute only 3.68% of the total strength of Central Armed Police Forces, a parliamentary committee has asked the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to take concrete steps to increase the representation of women in the Central police organisations.

The parliamentary standing committee on home affairs, headed by Congress leader Anand Sharma, pointed out that in 2016, it was decided to reserve 33% posts at the constable level for women in CRPF and CISF to begin with and 15% posts at the same level in BSF, SSB and ITBP.

In a report tabled in Rajya Sabha on Monday, the panel said, “The committee is disappointed to note that women constitute only 3.68% of the total strength of the CAPF. The committee recommends that MHA take concrete steps to increase the representation of women in CAPFs.”

The panel urged MHA to conduct phase-wise recruitment drives on a fast-track basis for women, particularly in CISF and CRPF.

The committee advised MHA to create a conducive environment in border outposts by putting in place separate arrangements, so that women are motivated to join the forces.

The committee noted that Rs 1,85,776.55 crore, covering all the 11 demands, has been allocated to the MHA in Budget Estimate 2022-23, which is an increase of 11.54% as compared to the allocation of `1,66,546.94 crore in 2021-22.

Reviewing the budget utilisation by the different departments within the MHA, the committee said the Union Territories without legislature have utilised approximately 66.83% of the total allocation made to them in 2021-22 till January, 2022.

The committee said it believes that proper utilisation of funds is very important, failing which, it may lead to cuts by the finance ministry and weaken the case for enhanced allocations in subsequent years.