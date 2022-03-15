STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PDP chief Mufti calls Karnataka HC's decision to uphold hijab ban 'deeply disappointing'

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi.

Published: 15th March 2022 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday called the Karnataka High Court's decision to uphold the hijab ban as "deeply disappointing", saying it was not only about religion but the freedom to choose.

"Karnataka HC's decision to uphold the Hijab ban is deeply disappointing. On one hand we talk about empowering women yet we are denying them the right to a simple choice. Its isn't just about religion but the freedom to choose," Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom.

