People suffering consequences of Centre's wrong policies: Rahul on rising inflation

"Wholesale Inflation: 13.11 per cent (up). Is it not the responsibility of the government to provide relief to people?" Gandhi asked in a tweet in Hindi.

Published: 15th March 2022 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP-led Centre on Tuesday over high inflation and reduced rates of fixed deposits and provident fund, and said the common people are facing the consequences of its wrong policies.

He also asked if it was not the responsibility of the government to provide relief to people. "Common citizens are facing the consequences of the wrong policies of the government: FD: 5.1 per cent (down), PPF: 7.1 per cent (down), EPF: 8.1 per cent (down). Retail Inflation: 6.07 per cent (up).

Wholesale Inflation: 13.11 per cent (up). Is it not the responsibility of the government to provide relief to people?" Gandhi asked in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress has been attacking the Centre over reduction in the rate of provident fund deposits and the rising inflation.

