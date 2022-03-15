STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

VBA moves HC after police denied permission to felicitate pro-Hijab protester Muskan Khan in Aurangabad

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and the Muslim Ittehad Front wanted to felicitate Khan and her family members in Aurangabad but the police didn't allow them.

Published: 15th March 2022 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Hijab Row

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi moved the Bombay High Court after the police denied permission to felicitate Muskan Khan, who became famous during pro-Hijab protests in Karnataka, in Aurangabad city in Maharashtra, VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar said on Monday.

"Though the police denied us the permission to felicitate Bibi Muskan Khan in Aurangabad, we are hoping to felicitate her after March 22 when the order of the high court is expected," Ambedkar told reporters.

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and the Muslim Ittehad Front wanted to felicitate Khan and her family members in Aurangabad but the police didn't allow us, he said.

"The VBA moved the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay HC after permission was denied by the police," Ambedkar said.

He said the police have been directed to submit their stand in the HC by March 22.

Muskan Khan, a girl student from Karnataka, became the face of pro-Hijab protests across India.

In a video that had gone viral, she was seen shouting religious slogans when heckled by a group of saffron-clad students for wearing hijab.

Meanwhile, Ambedkar criticised Maharashtra opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis over the pen-drive submitted by him in the Assembly last week.

Fadnavis had claimed that the pen-drive contained several hours of footage of political conspiracies being hatched by some MVA leaders to frame him and other BJP leaders in false cases.

"Fadnavis should have submitted the pen drive to people if he is a true whistleblower," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Bombay High Court Muskan Khan Hijab Muslim Ittehad Front
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp