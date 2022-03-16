STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal leaves for Punjab to attend Bhagwant Mann's oath-taking ceremony

Elaborate arrangements have been made for Mann's oath-taking ceremony at Khatkar Kalan -- ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in SBS Nagar district.

Published: 16th March 2022 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday left for Punjab to attend the swearing-in ceremony of chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann. Elaborate arrangements have been made for Mann's oath-taking ceremony at Khatkar Kalan -- ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district.

"It's a big day for Punjab today. In this golden morning of new hope, the entire Punjab will today come together and take a pledge to make it a prosperous Punjab. To witness that historic moment, I have also left for Khatkar Kalan, the native village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Over three lakh people are expected to attend Mann's oath-taking ceremony. The chief minister-designate of Punjab had invited people to attend the ceremony, saying three crore people of the state will also take oath with him.

Comments

