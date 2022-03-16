BJP demands tax-free 'The Kashmir Files' in Chhattisgarh, CM invites them to see film with him

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Amid the demand raised by the BJP in the Chhattisgarh Assembly to make the movie 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free, the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel instead invited all state legislators including those from the opposition camp to watch the evening show of the film with him on Wednesday.

He also sent the invitation to a select group of dignitaries to join him for the movie show tonight.

“I am inviting you all, let us go to see the movie together today evening,” the CM said to the BJP members and other MLAs in the Assembly. The evening show of the film has been booked at PVR Magneto Mall in Raipur.

The Chief Minister in response to the Opposition’s demand also suggested that the Centre make the movie tax-free across the country.

When a senior BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal reminded the CM that Chhattisgarh should exempt the movie from paying entertainment tax, which is levied by the state government, Baghel said that under the present Goods and Services Tax (GST) there is combining of levies with appropriate proportion of revenue shared between the state government and the Centre.

Following the statement given by the CM, the House witnessed noisy disturbances.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the state following the killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others. Some states, including Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, have exempted the film from entertainment tax.

(With agency inputs)