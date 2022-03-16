STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Goa targeting schools for mass vaccination of children in 12-14 age group

"We are targeting schools for mass vaccination," state immunisation officer Dr Rajendra Borkar said.

Published: 16th March 2022 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Vaccine, Covid

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PANAJI: The COVID-19 vaccination of children in the age group of 12-14 years began in Goa on Wednesday with health authorities focusing on mass inoculation of students in schools, an official said.

Around 50,000 children in this age category are eligible to take the vaccine against coronavirus in Goa, state immunisation officer Dr Rajendra Borkar said.

"We are targeting schools for mass vaccination," he told PTI, adding that the inoculation facilities have been set up across all the state-run health centres.

The state government has 40-odd facilities, including primary and community health centres.

"Children will be given two doses of the intramuscular vaccine with a gap of 28 days," the official said.

A total of 26,37,399 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have so far been administered in Goa, covering 100 per cent of the eligible population above the age of 18 with both doses of the vaccine, as per official data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp