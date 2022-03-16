COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 12-14 years to start from Wednesday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An estimated 4.71 crore children in the age group of 12-14 will be vaccinated against Covid-19 from Wednesday, while 13.75 crore persons above 60 will become eligible for booster shots, the government said on Tuesday.

Vaccination registrations on the CoWin portal for these two age groups will start on Wednesday at 9 am. There will also be the option of on-site walk-ins, said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan at a virtual meet with states and UTs.

He said if a registered beneficiary has not attained the age of 12 on the date of vaccination, he or she should not be given the vaccine.

The government has said Corbevax, manufactured by Biological E. Limited, will be administered at all government vaccination centres free of cost. It also clarified there should be no mixing of vaccines. At the moment, children between 15-18 are being given Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Bhushan advised the states to ensure judicious utilisation of vaccines so that there is no wastage. "As per earlier guidelines, states can replace those that are due for expiry," he said. The Centre has asked states to hold dedicated sessions through earmarked centres, and train vaccinators to avoid mixing of vaccines.