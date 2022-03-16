STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Direct impact on religious freedom: Muslim outfits slam Karnataka HC verdict on hijab row

In separate statements, the key Muslim bodies said the verdict would have a direct impact on religious freedom.

Published: 16th March 2022 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Hijab Row

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Several prominent Muslim organisations such as All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Jamiat Ulama i Hind, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH)  and Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) on Tuesday opposed Karnataka High Court's verdict upholding hijab ban in schools. In separate statements, the key Muslim bodies said the verdict would have a direct impact on religious freedom.

"This verdict would have many negative implications, especially on the education of Muslim girls as they would lose their right to choice and their confidence in the present communal atmosphere," said Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Arshad Madani.

Maulana Madani said that decisions regarding any particular religion should be based on the accepted interpretation of the beliefs by the authoritative scholars and jurists of that religion and the courts should not take a different path in this regard.

The AIMPLB said the verdict was not just disappointing but also discriminatory. "Right to wear attire, dress or clothing as per his or her choice is fundamental right given to any citizen. Moreover, the verdict is against various sections of the Constitution. There are instances when the government allows use of religious symbols and permits traditional practices. Against this backdrop, stopping Muslim girls from wearing hijab is discriminatory," said Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, general secretary of the AIMPLB. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SIO JamaateIslami Hind Jamiat Ulama i Hind AIMPLB Hijab row Karnataka HC
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp