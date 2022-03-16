Direct impact on religious freedom: Muslim outfits slam Karnataka HC verdict on hijab row

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Several prominent Muslim organisations such as All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Jamiat Ulama i Hind, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) and Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) on Tuesday opposed Karnataka High Court's verdict upholding hijab ban in schools. In separate statements, the key Muslim bodies said the verdict would have a direct impact on religious freedom.

"This verdict would have many negative implications, especially on the education of Muslim girls as they would lose their right to choice and their confidence in the present communal atmosphere," said Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Arshad Madani.

Maulana Madani said that decisions regarding any particular religion should be based on the accepted interpretation of the beliefs by the authoritative scholars and jurists of that religion and the courts should not take a different path in this regard.

The AIMPLB said the verdict was not just disappointing but also discriminatory. "Right to wear attire, dress or clothing as per his or her choice is fundamental right given to any citizen. Moreover, the verdict is against various sections of the Constitution. There are instances when the government allows use of religious symbols and permits traditional practices. Against this backdrop, stopping Muslim girls from wearing hijab is discriminatory," said Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, general secretary of the AIMPLB.