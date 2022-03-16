Entrance test for foreign medical graduates to be conducted on June 4: NBEMS

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Tuesday announced conducting the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) on June 4. The move will help students evacuate from Ukraine. The result will be announced by June 30, it said.

"The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences shall conduct the FMGE June 2022 on June 4 on a computer-based platform at test centres across the country," the Board said. It also said that applications could be submitted online from March 15 to April 4.

According to Dr Rohan Krishnan, national president of Federation of All India Medical Association, "This is a good and a welcome move and was announced keeping in mind the Ukraine returnees. It will help students who have returned from Ukraine and have completed their final exams. The announcement shows that the government wants to accommodate these Ukraine evacuees."

The National Medical Commission (NMC) had earlier allowed foreign medical graduates who could not complete their internship due to COVID or war to complete it in India. The Commission had also asked the state medical councils to process the applications of such foreign return interns who have cleared the FMGE, a must to pursue medicine in India.