Free ration scheme for 15 crore people in UP may be extended till 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The free ration scheme for the economically weaker sections was started in the state by the Yogi Adityanath government during the second wave of COVID-19

Published: 16th March 2022 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: As promised by CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi during their poll rallies, the free ration scheme for 15 crore people from the economically weaker sections in Uttar Pradesh may be extended till 2024, the year when the next Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held. The free ration scheme had a great traction among both urban and the rural voters during the state assembly elections.

However, a final decision in this regard is expected soon from the government. The free ration scheme for the economically weaker sections was started in the state by the Yogi Adityanath government during the second wave of COVID-19. The scheme
was supposed to last till November 2021 but keeping in mind the pandemic situation in the state and the response of the people, the state government decided to continue it till the end of March 2022.

Now sources have revealed that the government is contemplating extending the scheme till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and a proposal in this regard has also been sent to the Food and Civil Supplies department. A final decision is expected after
the government is formed post-Holi.

Though many see it as a political move with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP says it is a step taken for the welfare of the people to ensure that no one goes hungry. The Yogi Adityanath government was giving free ration to almost 15
crore people every month through the Public Distribution System (PDS). People have been getting free ration twice a month at the rate of five kg per unit in the ration card by both the state and the central government.

According to UP BJP spokesman Rakesh Tripathi, there were no means of earning for poor people on a daily wage amid the lockdown and hence the government had introduced the Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana. “Our government wants to ensure that no one goes hungry and everyone who needs ration should get it," he added.

