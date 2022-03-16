Gujarat elections 2022: BJP may dump veteran leaders

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: After election results in four states, BJP is mulling changes in strategy for Gujarat, including dumping some senior leaders. As per early indications, around 60 of its MLAs will not be given tickets because the party wants to field new and younger faces. Assembly election in the state is expected in December.

According to a BJP source, while addressing leaders at Kamalam (BJP's Gujarat headquarters) last Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated there could be drastic changes and the state unit should be prepared for that.

The source said these changes would include dropping some veteran ministers and MLAs to bring in fresh blood. The source added that in a lighter vein, Modi had told the gathering that there would be tears, apparently hinting that heads will roll.

State BJP president CR Patil had announced in the run-up to the civic body polls last year that the party would not field candidates who are above 60 or those who have served three-four terms in the Assembly.

Now, there are whispers that Patil's words will come true. If that happens, senior leaders including former CM Vijay Rupani, former Deputy CM Nitin Patel, former education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and at least four dozen other leaders could be pushed into political oblivion. Party sources also claimed that the career of 77 candidates who lost to Congress in 2017 is over. It was a close call last time and BJP won 90 seats.

Rupani has said he will accept whatever responsibilities the party gives him, while Patel has so far shied away from making a comment, saying that he will discuss this when the time is right. Notably, Modi completely ignored Rupani during his visit to the headquarters on Friday. Rupani seems to have been sidelined of late, after Bhupendra Patel took over as chief minister last year.

Some experts do not think age is a factor. Political analyst Dilip Patel said, "There is only one criterion in the Modi-CR Patil regime and that is 'winnability'. If a candidate is 100 years old and can win elections, both leaders will not hesitate to field such a candidate."