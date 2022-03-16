STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India reports 2,876 fresh cases of COVID-19, 98 deaths recorded

The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.72 per cent.

Published: 16th March 2022 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

A medical woChina on Monday recorded 65 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)rker collects a sample from a reporter taking part in the Beijing Winter Olympics torch relay activities at a coronavirus test site in Beijing, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. With more than 30 new COVID-19 cases being detected daily ahead of the Beijing Olympics, organizers said Wednesday they aren't worried and expect numbers to drop within days

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India logged 2,876 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,98,938, while the active cases dipped to 32,811, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,16,072 with 98 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 1,106 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,50,055 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, the ministry said.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 180.60 crore, it said. According to the ministry, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.38 per cent and weekly positivity rate at 0.44 per cent.

As many as 78.05 crore total tests have been conducted so far and 7,52,818 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, it said. The 98 new fatalities include 72 from Kerala.

A total of 5,16,072 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,43,757 from Maharashtra, 66,958 from Kerala, 40,024 from Karnataka, 38,024 from Tamil Nadu, 26,143 from Delhi, 23,492 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,189 from West Bengal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVID data COVID cases
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp