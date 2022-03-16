India reports 2,876 fresh cases of COVID-19, 98 deaths recorded

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India logged 2,876 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,98,938, while the active cases dipped to 32,811, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,16,072 with 98 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 1,106 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,50,055 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, the ministry said.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 180.60 crore, it said. According to the ministry, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.38 per cent and weekly positivity rate at 0.44 per cent.

As many as 78.05 crore total tests have been conducted so far and 7,52,818 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, it said. The 98 new fatalities include 72 from Kerala.

A total of 5,16,072 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,43,757 from Maharashtra, 66,958 from Kerala, 40,024 from Karnataka, 38,024 from Tamil Nadu, 26,143 from Delhi, 23,492 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,189 from West Bengal.