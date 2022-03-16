Maharashtra: Naxal couple carrying reward of Rs 20 lakh surrenders in Gadchiroli

By PTI

GADCHIROLI: A Naxal couple carrying a reward of up to Rs 20 lakh on their heads have surrendered before the Gadchiroli police in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

Dipak alias Munshi Ramsu Ishtam (34), a resident of Gaderi in Etapalli tehsil here, and his wife Shambatti Nevaru Alam (25), a native of Hidwada in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, surrendered before Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal recently, an official said.

The couple together carried a reward of up to Rs 20 lakh on their heads, he said. Dipak was operating as a divisional committee member and commander of Platoon No. 21, while Shambatti was a member of his platoon, the official said. According to the police, Dipak was involved in three murders, eight encounters and two arsons.

He had also conducted six ambushes, in which 31 police personnel were killed in various parts of Chhattisgarh. Similarly, Shambatti was involved in two encounters with the security forces, it was stated.

The government had announced a reward of Rs 16 lakh on Dipak and Rs 4 lakh on Shambatti, the official said.

Dipak is entitled to receive Rs 6 lakh, while his wife will receive Rs 2.5 lakh, and apart from this, an additional assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh will be provided to the couple for rehabilitation, he said.

A total of 649 hardcore Naxals have surrendered before the Gadchiroli police till date, the official said.

Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal has assured that all necessary assistance will be provided to cadres who are willing to surrender and join the mainstream of the society, he said.