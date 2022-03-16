STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MediaOne: SC stays ban, orders Centre to allow telecast of news

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the telecast ban  on Malayalam channel MediaOne imposed by the Union government citing security reasons.

Published: 16th March 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the telecast ban  on Malayalam channel MediaOne imposed by the Union government citing security reasons. The apex court passed the interim order after perusing the files relied on by the government to revoke the security clearance of the channel.MediaOne Editor Pramod Raman said they will renew telecasting immediately.

A three-judge bench of the apex court passed the order on a special leave petition filed by Madhyamam Broadcasting Limited, which runs the channel, challenging the Kerala High Court’s order upholding the decision of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting not to grant security clearance to MediaOne “on the basis of intelligence inputs which are sensitive and secretive in nature”. 

The bench, comprising Justice Chandrachud, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Vikram Nath, took a short break to peruse the contents of the files cited by the government, and observed “we are of the view that the case of grant of interim relief has been made out.”

“We order and direct that Union government order revoking security clearance of Madhyaman Broadcasting Limited stands stayed pending further orders. The petitioners shall be permitted to continue operating the news and current affairs channel MediaOne on the same basis as the channel was being operated prior to the revocation of clearance.”The court asked the Union government to file its counter affidavit by March 26.

The question relating to disclosing the contents of the files that led to revocation will be kept open, the bench said.A division bench of the Kerala High Court had earlier dismissed an appeal filed by MediaOne channel against a single judge order upholding the I&B Ministry’s action of revoking license of the channel and removing its name from the list of permitted broadcasters. “There are certain aspects affecting the public order or the security of the State on the basis of the report of the Intelligence Bureau and other investigating agencies,” the HC bench had observed.

The Union government had suspended the channel’s airing on 31 January.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan welcomed the verdict. Our nation considers freedom of expression as paramount. This verdict of the Supreme Court upholds that,” he said speaking at a public function in Thiruvananthapuram.Pramod Raman tweeted, “Supreme Court stays the telecast ban. We will renew telecasting soon. Justice.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MediaOne Supreme Court
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp